Axeman Injures Several at German Train Station, Two Arrested

At least one man wielding an axe has reportedly injured several people at a train station in Germany, according to local reports.

17:40 EST: Dusseldorf police say the attack began on a train and the attacker attacked others after disembarking the train.

Düsseldorfer Polizei: Axt-Angriff begann in einer S-Bahn. Nach dem Aussteigen griff der Täter auch Passanten auf dem Bahnhof an — MDR Aktuell (@MDRAktuell) March 9, 2017

17:34 EST: According to German broadcaster WDR two women are among the victims of the attack. The police say the main suspect was injured trying to flee the scene. Authorities are looking for possible accomplices but are not currently considering the attack an act of terrorism.

17:12 EST: Video has emerged showing the direct aftermath of the attack.

Counter-terrorism police were called to the scene and are believed to have arrested two suspects, while the station was closed and paramedics tended to those injured at the scene.

The local Rheinsche Post website reported a “large-scale operation” on behalf of police.

One witness said a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly injured was sitting on the ground.

“I helped her wound and called her father,” she said.

No further details have been established but police have asked locals to avoid the railway station.

Twitter user Bruno Macedo tweeted: “Man with axe chased by police in Dusseldorf. Station closed. I am in the train things look bad #police #terror”.

He added: “Stay away from #Dusseldorf train station crazy man with #axe on the lose .. :(” as well as: “Everyone is calm in the train. Tense but calm….#dusseldorf #breaking #terror”.

More details will follow