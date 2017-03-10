SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The influx of unregulated waves of illegal immigrants poses a “huge security threat to Europe,” according to Hungary’s Foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Minister Szijjártó said that Europe must come to grips with its immigration crisis before it is too late, a task that demands recognizing the problem for what it is, rather than resorting to euphemisms and hiding behind political correctness.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Illegal immigration poses a huge security threat to Europe. It is obvious that an unregulated and uncontrolled massive influx of migrants will allow terrorist organizations to take advantage of it by sending in fighters and terrorists among the migrants” he said.

“If you don’t know who you allow to enter,” he added, “no one can guarantee that all of them are coming with good will. Of course, not all migrants are terrorists but it is clear that there is an opportunity for terrorist organizations to take advantage of this uncontrolled and unregulated massive influx of people.”

Szijjártó told Breitbart News that a big part of the problem is the “hypocrisy and political correctness” that keep people from identifying the problem for what it is and from using precise language when describing the issues.

“We had to fight for months just to be able to speak of ‘migration.’ Because it was considered a ‘refugee crisis,’ despite the fact that it has nothing to do with a refugee crisis. It is a massive influx of illegal migrants from other parts of the world into Europe.”

“But we had to fight for months just to be able to say that and not be badgered for using an expression of the sort,” he said.

Breitbart News recently reported on efforts by an Italian lobby group funded by George Soros to purge journalistic language of all references to migrants that could carry a negative connotation, including the term “illegal immigrants.”

The list of forbidden terms to be expunged from news reporting comprises expressions that underscore the ethnicity of certain migrant groups or their illegal status. Terms like “clandestini” (clandestine migrants), “zingari” (gypsies), “nomadi” (nomads), “extracomunitari” (those coming from outside the European Union) and other similar terms have been marked for exclusion from news reports.

Even precise terms like “Albanian,” “Maghrebi” and “Chinese” should be removed from news reports, the association contends, because “today, they are no longer neutral.”

Even “Islamic extremists” should simply be referred to as “extremists,” the guide declares, to avoid stirring up prejudice against Muslims.

In his interview this week, Szijjártó told Breitbart News that “honesty and straightforward speech are critical for Europe to be able to move forward, leaving hypocrisy and political correctness behind.”

Even regarding the putative “right to migrate” itself, Szijjártó said that greater clarity is needed.

“When it comes to international law, which we think should be a stable basis to judge this whole issue,” he said, “the right to a safe life is clearly a fundamental human right. That’s why we push for assisting countries around war-torn areas like Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and others, in order to be able to take care of refugees coming from war-torn areas closer to their homes.”

“On the other hand,” he said, “picking a country where you would like to live and violating borders in order to get there is not a fundamental human right.”

“So our approach is to bring help where it is needed and but not to import problems where there are no problems yet,” he said.

Szijjártó said that Hungary has reacted positively to the foreign policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, who seems to understand what other leaders do not.

“We totally understand when Donald Trump speaks about renewing American security. We also understand why Donald Trump says ‘America first,’ because we do the same thing in Hungary. Our number-one policy priority is to ensure the security of the Hungarian people,” he said.

“This is why we don’t let anyone enter our country illegally,” he said, “regardless of what the international media write about us or what other politicians think.”

“Our job is not to please the media. Our job is to satisfy the expectations of the Hungarian people, because they gave us the mandate and not the New York Times or Le Figaro, he said.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome