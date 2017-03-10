Man Attacked with Machete in Dusseldorf Hours After Axe Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An 80-year-old man has been attacked by an unknown suspect wielding a machete in a Dusseldorf car park only hours after a man with an axe injured seven people at the city railway station.

The attack took place around 11:20 am on Kalkumer Schlossallee, a street which lies in proximity to the Dusseldorf international airport. According to Dusseldorf police, the 80-year-old is not in critical condition and has likely been taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect who carried out the attack is said to on the run and police have told nearby schools to lock up and to keep their students inside while they hunt for the suspect, Die Welt reports.

Police say that the background of the case is “completely unclear” and they have a helicopter in the air looking for the attacker. German media has reported the 80-year-old was found in the street still able to move and still conscious.

According to police, there is so far no link to the axe attack which occurred Thursday night. There is “no evidence at all of a connection between the two acts,” a police spokesman told German media at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The railway station axe attacker has been identified as 36-year-old Fatmir H. originally from Kosovo. He is said to be mentally ill and was injured trying to escape from police after he jumped from a bridge at the train station. He was immediately arrested and taken to a hospital where he remains.

