Swedish Woman of the Year Runner-Up Advocates Banning Men from Television

Feminist writer and professor of literature Ebba Witt-Brattström, who recently came second in Sweden’s “Woman of the Year 2017”, has advocated getting rid of all men on Swedish television.

After coming second in the Swedish woman of the year competition, the writer said she wants a "brilliant culture of women" on Swedish television in an interview with Swedish paper Expressen.

Ms. Witt-Brattström singled out Swedish painter and author Lars Lerin and musician Karl Anders “Kalle” Moraeus saying she would like to see far less of them. “We may as well remove them all,” she said referring to men on television. “We can take them all away and add a brilliant culture of women instead.”

In 2016, Witt-Brattström wrote a collection of articles entitled, “Man Culture and Other Texts” which claims men’s culture is “narcissistic and sexist” and is part of a “patriarchal complacency” that according to Witt-Brattström stifles the culture of women.

Since the 1970s, Witt-Brattström has been active in radical feminist circles including the feminist party Feminist Initiative which she helped form in 2005.

Feminist Initiative is a far-left feminist party that seeks to “stop cultural racism“, question the claim that “Swedishness is based on white Western-Christian heritage”, and believes that all failed asylum seekers and illegal migrants should be given amnesty.

Witt-Brattström later distanced herself from the group claiming it had become too left-wing after one member of the party, Tina Rosenberg, said the nuclear heterosexual family was an “anti-feminist project”.

Sweden is one of the few countries in the world with specifically feminist political policies.

In one example, Swedish lawmakers adopted a “gender-equal” policy to snow ploughing in the capital of Stockholm. The move meant that pedestrian areas were cleared before main roads because statistics showed that women primarily walked while men drove cars. The result was chaos and hundreds of thousands of commuters were affected by public transport closures after a snow storm.

Another feminist policy tried to tackle workplace “oppression” by launching a “mansplaining hotline” in which women were encouraged to call in to complain that a man had explained something to them at work.

Swedish feminist politician Barbro Sörman even went as far as to defend foreign-born rapists saying that rape by a native Swede was worse because “the Swedish men who rape do it despite the growing gender equality. They make an active choice.”

