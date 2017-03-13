Turkey Threatens to Open Migrant ‘Land Passage’ to Europe After Row With Dutch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(AP) – Turkey’s minister in charge of European Union affairs says his country should consider reviewing its migration deal with the EU and relax controls on people reaching Europe over land.

Omer Celik’s comments, reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency, came amid tensions with the Netherlands and other European countries over Turkish ministers traveling abroad to court Turkish citizens’ votes in an upcoming referendum.

Turkey agreed last year to work to keep migrants from crossing into the EU in return for funds to help it deal with some 3 million refugees.

Anadolu quoted Celik as saying the EU had not kept its side of the bargain.

He added: “In my opinion, the issue of the land passages should be reviewed.”

However, Celik said Turkey should maintain controls to prevent sea crossings that claimed hundreds of lives.