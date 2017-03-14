Only 14 Per Cent of ‘Everyday Crimes’ Solved in Sweden

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A damning new report has revealed Swedish police are facing difficulties solving even simple crimes and only 14 per cent of everyday crimes are solved.

New statistics reveal that in the first half of 2016 around 86 per cent of the crimes handled by Swedish police were ‘everyday crimes’ such as burglaries, simple theft, harassment, and vandalism. The total cases numbered 655,580. But shockingly, less than one in seven were ever solved and half of the crimes were never even investigated to begin with, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

According to the report, this is due to a lack of information regarding suspects and the crimes. The crimes that police find hardest to solve are theft and vandalism where only two per cent of cases were ever fully resolved.

One of those affected by robbery was Norrköping resident Owe Karlsson whose house was robbed while he and his family were watching the Eurovision song contest. Karlsson said the thieves did not steal anything of great value but the fact they were so brazen and haven’t been caught made him anxious. Since the start of the year, six burglaries have occurred on his street, he said.

The Swedish definition of a “solved” crime does not take into consideration a conviction for the crime, but rather if a suspect has been identified by authorities and the case prosecuted. The worst area for unsolved crimes is the Swedish capital of Stockholm, home to the notorious migrant-heavy no-go suburbs of Husby and Rinkeby.

Rinkeby has made headlines in recent weeks after a riot erupted in the following the arrest of a local resident. Shops were looted and a photographer from Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter was attacked and his camera stolen.

Last week, footage emerged that showed how police are treated in No-Go Zones by residents. The footage shows police being attacked in multiple incidents and residents telling them they have no authority in the suburbs.

Violence and hostility to outsiders has grown to such a magnitude in Stockholm’s No-Go Zones that police are struggling to find a contractor to build a new police station in Rinkeby because the construction contractors fear for the safety of their employees. “It would have to be guarded around the clock. This is because not only is there the risk of theft, but also the danger and threat to staff who will be working on the construction project,” anonymous police officers told Swedish media.

