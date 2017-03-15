‘South Asian’ Men Break Woman’s Nose in Anti-White Race Hate Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

West Midlands Police are appealing to the public to help track down three “Asian men” who shouted racists comments and violently assaulted a 34-year-old white woman and a male companion in an anti-white race hate attack last December.

The Coventry Telegraph reports that the woman, who was wearing a short dress and thigh-high boots, was racially abused by three men of apparently South Asian extraction after a night out at the Coventry Skydome on 11 December, 2016.

When she tried to stand up to her abusers, she was struck so hard in the face that her nose and cheekbone were shattered.

CCTV footage, which the police have been slow to release, shows the woman stumbling into view clutching her broken nose, followed by a white male presumed to her boyfriend, staggering backwards from a forceful shove.

The boyfriend interposes himself between the woman and the most aggressive of the attackers, who is backed up by two more significantly larger men.

He does not offer the three attackers any physical resistance, but the lead male throws two at his head, causing him to strike back with a right hook that sends the attacker reeling.

The rest of the gang immediately piles in but, fortunately, security guards arrive on the scene before the situation can degenerate further.

“We have released CCTV and are appealing for information following an assault at Coventry Skydome on 11 December 2016,” confirmed a spokesman for West Midlands Police.

“A 34-year-old woman was walking home from a night out with her partner when a group of three men shouted a racist comment at her.

“When she tried to confront them she was assaulted and sustained fractures to her nose and cheekbone.

“Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact PC Chris Parry on c.parry@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number 20CV/244814U/16.”