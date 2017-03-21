Swedish Police In Trollhattan Attacked by ‘Youths’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Several Swedish police were attacked by a large gang of “youths” who went on a rampage armed with rocks and fireworks in the city of Trollhattan over the weekend.

On Sunday evening a group of around 20 to 30 young men rioted and caused havoc in the Kronogården district of Trollhattan. Police say the youths were armed with rocks and fireworks, which they used to smash up a bus shelter. When police arrived on the scene, the gang attacked them with rocks that were so large they disabled their police car, Nyheter Idag reports.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the paper: “They attacked police and the guards inside the area, in Kronogården. It was preceded by two powerful explosions. I thought ‘this is no firecracker, these are some bombs that have gone off’. Those were real f***ing bangs, two around twenty minutes apart.”

Police officer Goran Carlbom said the incident began shortly after 7 pm. Police received a call that a gang of youths were causing trouble in the area. “There was a call regarding young people who fired rockets. Then it escalated to the shooting at a bus shelter,” Carlbom said.

Police struggled to get the situation under control, with the riot continuing for three hours until after 10 pm. So far, none of the youths involved in the incident has been caught or arrested, and no one has been reported as being injured.

This riot is reminiscent of the much larger riot that took place in the often-cited “No-Go Zone” of Rinkeby in February. The Rinkeby riots saw multiple vehicles burned by residents of the heavily migrant-populated Stockholm suburb. While the Rinkeby riots were sparked by the arrest of a local youth, the cause of the Trollhatten riot remains unknown.

The city of Trollhattan is also more widely known for a school attack that occurred in 2015 where a masked young man entered the school and proceeded to attack students with a large sword, killing two and injuring several others before being shot by police.

Police said the attack was likely a racist hate crime due to the victims selected by the killer. Trollhattan has a large immigrant population, and police believe the killer had been sympathetic to nazi ideology.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com