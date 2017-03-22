Sweden: Asylum Seeker Forced 10-Year-Old to Watch Porn Before Raping Her

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An asylum seeker who forced a 10-year-old to watch pornographic films before raping her is now pleading with the Swedish government not to deport him back to Iraq.

The 45-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker known only as Ahmed was put on trial for raping the 10-year-old girl in an asylum camp in Tjörn, according to newspaper Aftonbladet. The Iraqi is said to have assaulted the 10-year-old repeatedly from July to September of last year and also raped another woman in the camp on up to 20 different occasions.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In February, Ahmed was sentenced by the district court to six years in prison followed by immediate deportation back to his native country. Ahmed met the girl through her aunt who moved in with the Iraqi after need a place for her and her niece and nephew to stay. After being raped by Ahmed, the aunt, to protect her honour, married him and continued to be abused by him for months.

The aunt eventually found out that Ahmed had been abusing her 10-year-old niece and called the police. Authorities were able to secure DNA evidence and testimony from the young girl that led to the prosecution of the asylum seeker. Despite the evidence, the court chose to ignore the accusations of assault and rape of the aunt, saying that there was doubt about the claims.

Now Ahmed is appealing the court ruling to avoid deportation back to his home country. The removal would also come with a lifetime ban on entering Sweden. The appeal is ongoing and no date has been yet set for a decision on the case.

Sexual assaults by migrants in Sweden have been an issue in many cities over the last year. Many of the cases have also involved underage children. In Uppsala, a group of young migrants brutally raped a boy who was under 15 in a wooded area, filming the entire incident.po

The attackers, who are all from Afghanistan, were found guilty of the crime, but due to their home country being considered a “too dangerous” none of them will be deported from Sweden.

The heavily migrant-populated city of Malmö was home to another migrant rape case earlier this year. A pair of “stateless refugees” were found guilty of kidnapping a Swedish woman at gunpoint, locking her up in the basement of their shisha bar and along with five others took turns raping her.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com