Bomb Squad Deployed, Weapons Found After Car Prevented From Driving Into Crowd in Antwerp, Belgium

A man has been arrested in the Belgian city of Antwerp after trying to drive his car into a crowd on a busy shopping street on Thursday morning, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the vehicle’s way.

Police stopped the French-plated car and arrested the driver this morning, apparently preventing an intended terror attack Thursday morning. Belgian newspaper 7Sur7 reports “weapons” were found inside the red Citroen car, and that bomb disposal engineers are presently on site.

The vehicle had been identified as suspicious by security services after it drove at high speed through a shopping street in Antwerp. The car was subsequently intercepted at the port of Antwerp and the driver arrested.

The mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever called a press conference Thursday afternoon, calling the event a “possible attack”.

De Wever roept pers bij elkaar over een "mogelijk vermeden aanslag #Meir in #Antwerpen" pic.twitter.com/ly0fL0lZbT — Photographer Thomas (@thomas_H_tweet) March 23, 2017

Authorities have raised security in the area following the incident, with the Belgian Prime Minister saying: we remain vigilant. Our security services have done excellent work.

The suspected attack comes less than 24 hours after three were killed and approximately 40 were injured in a similar car-knife attack by a known Islamist in London, United Kingdom. Belgian capital Brussels was attacked by Islamist killers on March 22nd 2016, just over one year ago, in a terror strike that killed 35.

