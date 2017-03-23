EU Security Chief Says Westminster Terror Linked to Brussels Attacks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(AP) – European Union Security Commissioner Julian King is suggesting there could be a link between Wednesday’s attack in London and the suicide bombings in Brussels exactly one year ago.

King said Thursday that “l don’t think it was a complete accident that this attack took place on the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks.”

He did not say whether the link went beyond that both took place on March 22. The attacks on Brussels’ airport and subway last year killed 32 people.

King also said that “the methodology of the London attacker fits into a pattern of behavior which we have seen before” in vehicle attacks in Berlin and Nice last year.

King, who is from Britain, added that “the terrorist threat remains extremely high across Europe.”