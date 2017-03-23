Third Victim of London Attack Named as American Tourist Kurt Cochran

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

American Kurt Cochran, who was on a tour of Europe with his wife, has been named as one of the three victims who died in Wednesday’s terror attack in Westminster.

The 54-year-old engineer from Utah and his wife, who is in hospital recovering with a broken leg, were reportedly the first people mowed down by the UK-born extremist as he ploughed into crowds on Westminster Bridge.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mr. Cochran is thought to have either jumped or been pushed over the edge of the bridge onto the steps below it. Family members confirmed his identity as a victim of the attack on Thursday, via Facebook.

Alongside a picture of Mr. Cochran and his wife, Utah resident Shantell Payne wrote: “With a heavy heart I must pass the sad news of our beautiful brother, father, husband, son and friend Kurt Cochran, he could not overcome the injuries he received in the London terror attacks.”

“’This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core. We will miss Kurt beyond words. We love you Kurt. RIP.”

“Melissa Payne Cochran is in the hospital with a broken leg, rib and a cut on her head but will recover from her injuries. Sending all the love to her for a quick recovery.”

According to the Daily Mail, the Cochrans run a studio in West Bountiful, Utah, and had travelled to Germany before visiting London.