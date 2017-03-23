Westminster Attack Victim Aysha Frade ‘Was Picking Up Her Children from School’ when Terrorist Took Her Life

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The first named civilian victim of Wednesday’s terror attack, which saw a terrorist mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge with a car before entering the grounds of Parliament and stabbing a police officer to death, has been identified as married mother of two, Aysha Frade.

It is believed the 43-year-old was hit by grey Hyundai 4×4 as she walked over Westminster Bridge to collect her two daughters, aged eight and 11, from school, The Telegraph reports. She had left work at DLD College, near Westminster Bridge, where she was a department head and taught Spanish.

Mrs. Frade was British woman of Galician origin. She had grown up and lived in London and had family in the Spanish town of Betanzos. The town’s mayor, Ramón García Vázquez, confirmed Frade’s death, saying he had been informed early on Thursday morning.

The language teacher was “a highly regarded and loved” member of staff at the college, her principal Rachel Borland said.

The sixth form principal released a statement, saying: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened at the news that one of the victims yesterday was a member of our staff, Aysha Frade. All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family. We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss.

“Aysha worked as a member of our administration team at the college. She was highly regarded and loved by our students and by her colleagues. She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Metropolitan Police have confirmed there were two other victims of the attack. Husband and father PC Keith Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death as he stood guard outside the Palace of Westminster. James Cleverly MP, who served with PC Palmer in the Royal Artillery, described him as a “brave” and “lovely” man.

The identity of the third victim, a man in his mid-fifties, has not yet been released.

The terrorist, who was shot dead by armed police following the attack on PC Palmer, has also not been named by police.