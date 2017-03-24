French City of Lille on Lockdown After Multiple Shootings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The French city of Lille is on lockdown after three people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been shot and injured near the Porte’d’Arras metro station in the southern part of the city.

According to local media, one of the injuries is life-threatening, while the other two are not. Armed police have now sealed the area and are surveilling the city.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Whether the attack is terror related is currently unknown, although local police have claimed it was gang related.

“The attack was in place Jacques Febvrier, next to the Porte d’Arras metro station. Officers remain at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Those hurt have been taken to the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul hospital. None of the injuries are life threatening.”

“A car pulled up outside the station and targeted the three youths hurt. It appears this was a settling of scores,” he continued.

#Lille 3 blessés légers ce soir vers 21h45 dans une fusillade porte d’Arras. Piste terroriste écartée par la police via @ericturpin pic.twitter.com/4uZKz1mANg — CDestracque (@CDestracque) March 24, 2017

The incident comes at a time when Europe is on high alert, after an Islamist attack in London killed four innocent people and injured 50, with two people still in critical condition.

On Thursday, police also arrested a North African man in Antwerp, Belgium, who tried to drive a car into a crowd of people.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com