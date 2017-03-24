Mayor Sadiq Khan Says London ‘Safest Global City’, Slams Donald Trump Junior

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has said the capital is the “safest global city in the world” following the deadly Islamist terror attack in Westminster.

The statement was made to Bloomberg moments before a vigil in Trafalgar Square held to remember the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Giving an interview to CNN on the same evening, Mr. Khan also slapped down the U.S. president’s son who had highlighted comments made by the mayor in 2016, when he said terror attacks were “part and parcel” of urban life.

“You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan,” tweeted Donald Trump Junior on 22 March.

“Well, I’m not going to respond to a Tweet by Donald Trump Junior, I’ve been doing far more important things over the past 24 hours,” said Mayor Kahn.

“What I do know, is that the threat level in London and across the country is severe. That means an attack is highly likely.”

This is how London mayor @SadiqKhan responded when @CNN's @camanpour asked him about a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/mT5831Lqq7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 24, 2017

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Thursday morning, he added: “The commissioner who just retired said last year that as far as an attack was concerned it’s a question of when not if.

“Thankfully the police and the security services and the emergency services practice for such incidents. One I’m afraid has happened yesterday.”

The London mayor was criticised on Wednesday for taking almost two hours to respond to the attack in his city.

In a statement issued at 4:26 pm on the day of the incident, he commented: “There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square this afternoon which is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.

“I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.”