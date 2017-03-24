Police Name South London Pensioner Leslie Rhodes as Fourth Victim of Westminster Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The fourth victim of the Westminster terror attack has been named as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes of South London.

The Streatham man’s next of kin were told of his death on Thursday night after Mr. Rhodes passed away in hospital of his injuries after his life support was turned off.

Police confirmed the death in a statement on Friday morning, in which it was revealed that more than 50 people were injured in the attack near Parliament.

Acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley said two people remain in a critical condition and one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries. Two police officers injured in the attack are also in hospital with “significant injuries”.

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard, he said: “At least 50 people were injured, 31 required hospital treatment.”

The killer, named on Thursday as 52-year-old Khalid Masood, is now known to have been born Adrian Russell Ajao in Kent, Mr. Rowley added.

The acting deputy commissioner also disclosed that two more people were arrested overnight in the West Midlands and the north-west of England, in connection with Wednesday’s attack.