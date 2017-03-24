Pictured: Police Release Mugshot of Westminster Killer Khalid Masood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

London’s Metropolitan Police have released the first photograph of Islamist killer Khalid Masood, who went on a rampage in Westminster on Wednesday.

Four have now died as a consequence as a consequence of Masood’s terror attack, in which he drove a high-powered hired car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge before rushing the Houses of Parliament with a knife, stabbing and killing a police officer before being fatally shot by a protection officer.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The release of the image by police comes as the force appeals to the public for any information they may have about the Islamist killer, with senior police officer Mark Rowley remarking “We want to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well and can provide us with info about places he has recently visited”.

If you have any information about Khalid Masood please contact us via the Anti-Terrorist hotline which is 0800 789 321 #WestminsterAttack pic.twitter.com/B74sXeKG56 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 24, 2017

While Masood is known to have gone by a number of names, Scotland Yard stated that among them were Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao. Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said the force was continuing its investigation to determine whether Masood had been self-radicalised or had been encouraged by others.

Breitbart London reported Friday how Masood, an Islamic convert, had lived in a number of neighbourhoods in Britain with strong associations with radicalism including East London, Luton, and most recently Birmingham. Convicted multiple times for criminal offences, the killer had also spent time in prison.

British newspaper The Sun reports the remarks of his West Midlands neighbours, who said the man had a “split personality” — that he would give their children lifts home from school but would turn “evil” if the subject of religion was broached. Polish neighbour Anna told the paper: “His face would change in a moment and his eyes would go hard and look evil.

“He often went off about how British people didn’t bring up their kids right and sent them to poor standard schools.

“I am a Catholic and he had a go at me saying the school I sent my children to was rubbish and not as good as Muslim schools”.