PICS: Thousands March Through London in Last Anti-Brexit Protest before Article 50

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Several thousand people on Saturday joined the last anti-Brexit protest to take place before Britain formally begins the process of leaving the European Union.

The United for Europe March called for Britain to stay in the EU despite the result of last June’s referendum, with protesters marching just days before Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The demonstrators marched along Piccadilly, Pall Mall and Whitehall, waving European flags and pro-Remain banners, before listening to speeches outside Parliament.

The march comes just days after the Westminster terror attack, resulting in a heavier police presence than usual. Some of the protesters brought along yellow flowers to lay at the memorial to the victims.

The organisers said in a statement: “We will not be intimidated. We will stand in unity and solidarity. We will march on the heart of our democracy and reclaim our streets in honour and respect of those that fell.

“We will be observing a minute of silence and remembrance at the start of the rally. We would encourage all attendees to bring with them some symbol of respect and to act in the appropriate fashion on the day.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addressed the crowd, saying: “Our job is to win hearts and minds over these coming months, to win support for a referendum on the deal, to change the direction of the debate and to change the direction of our country.”