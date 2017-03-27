Cars Burn in Paris as Migrant Communities Protest Police Shooting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Riots have broken out in Paris with cars burned and property damaged after a man said to be of Chinese extraction was shot by police in his home.

Cars were set alight in Paris’ 19th district Monday evening after 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu died following a police raid after a domestic disturbance call. Mr Liu was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors, causing police to open fire and kill him, Le Figaro reports.

A crowd of between 150 and 200 people took to the streets to protest the police’s actions, most of them from Paris’ Chinese community. Journalist Rémy Buisine was able to shoot footage of police clashing with the protesters earlier this evening and posted the video on his Twitter account.

Paris – Situation tres tendue entre les forces de l'ordre devant le commissariat et 200 manifestants. #mortdeLiuShaoyo pic.twitter.com/jchyTjuA8Z — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) March 27, 2017

Chinese journalist in France Zhulin Zhang was also able to capture police dispersing the protestors using force who had gathered near the police station.

Other footage has also emerged on social media showing protesters burning cars in the area.

Paris is rising up after cops killed 56yr old Shaoyo Liu in his home in front of his family. #MortDeLiuShaoyo #ACAB pic.twitter.com/73tH6shKRE — Ash J (@AshAgony) March 27, 2017

According to police, the protest had remained peaceful until around 9pm when members of the protest had started to throw rocks at police and their vehicles. One projectile, likely a molotov cocktail, hit a police car cause the car to be set on fire. Police said that three of their officers had been “slightly injured” from the various projectiles.

Three individuals were arrested at the scene and authorities said that at around 11pm the situation had calmed.

Police remarked that the reason for the death of Mr Liu was down to the fact that when they opened the door to his home the officers were rushed by Liu who was armed with a pair of scissors. They claim he stabbed one of the officers. Mr. Liu’s family say the father of five was actually using the scissors to cut fish for their dinner when police arrived.

“Around 8 pm, my sister heard a knock at the door. She looked at the hole in the door and saw two armed men and a woman,” one of Mr. Liu’s daughters told the French press, adding: “My father came to the door with the scissors he had to take care of the fish he was cooking, and the knocking on the door became stronger and stronger.”

She continued by claiming the police burst down the door, fired a shot, and that her father fell to the ground.

The riots are just the latest in Paris which has become accustomed to car burnings, particularly in the suburbs around the French capital city. Many incidents are reportedly sparked by interactions with city’s police.

Most recently there were riots in support of a young man named Theo who claims to have been brutally beaten and sodomised police.

