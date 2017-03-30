EU Prez Juncker Threatens ‘Texit’ as Revenge for Trump’s Brexit Support

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has indicated that he will support parts of the U.S. breaking away as revenge for President Donald J. Trump supporting Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) and predicting other countries will follow.

“The newly elected U.S. president was happy that Brexit was taking place, and asked other countries to do the same,” he told at a European People’s Party conference, recalling the president’s prediction that Brexit will be “fantastic” for the United Kingdom.

“If he goes on like that,” he said, “I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas.”

“Juncker has made a complete fool of himself,” commented Brexit campaign leader and former UKIP chief Nigel Farage in a press release.

“He clearly does not understand the difference between the EU and the United States of America. One was formed by consent while the other is being imposed.”

"There can be no democratic choice against European (EU) treaties" & he means it. Time to take back control#Brexit pic.twitter.com/HKO6Z9Rn6h — Stop the EU (@Stop_The_EU) April 21, 2016

“The US is an organically formed nation with a single language and similar culture, while the cultural and linguistic differences in the EU are immense.

“If this is what Juncker calls diplomacy, he needs to take a long hard look at himself.”

Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, has also been rated poorly as a statesman by Professor Ted Malloch, widely tipped as President Trump’s preferred ambassador to the EU.

Professor Malloch recommended that Juncker returns to his former status as an “adequate mayor” in his native city-state in a televised interview with the BBC. He likened the EU to the Soviet Union and suggesting that, like the Soviet Union, it “needs a little taming”.

The European Commission is perhaps the most powerful institution in the EU. It is a hybrid body, acting as its executive but also retaining the sole power to initiate EU legislation, which overrides the domestic legislation of the bloc’s member-states.