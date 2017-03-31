SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A large group of migrants fought with locals in the German town of Peine, Lower Saxony, throwing stones, damaging cars, and shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The clash began at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when a group of 10 migrants, some Syrian and some Palestinian, got into a fight. Shortly after the violence began, the police arrived on the scene and most of the perpetrators fled leaving one individual with a head injury who was taken to a nearby hospital.

At around 11 p.m., however, the violence erupted in the area once more when the migrants returned and began to smash the cars of local residents, many of whom are of a foreign background themselves. Around 40 to 50 locals left their houses to confront the mob, who threw rocks at the residents, as cries of “Allahu Akbar” were heard, Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

Police say the majority of the residents involved had Lebanese, Turkish, or Kurdish origins.

During the chaos, a police car was also hit by rocks thrown by one of the rioters. Police managed to eventually separate the two groups after a large deployment of officers arrived on the scene called in from other departments.

Police say that only one man was arrested for resisting officers’ commands, and authorities have launched an investigation into several cases of bodily harm and property damage.

The case is similar to what happened in the town of Bautzen last year when migrants rampaged through the city only to be confronted by locals. The fight involved around 20 migrants and 80 right wing supporters who shouted slogans at the migrants.

Another fight broke out in Bautzen later in December at a Christmas market, once again between locals and asylum seekers. Police said the two groups came to blows after a heated argument. After they were finished fighting, the migrants caused hundreds of euros of damage to a car.

Mass brawls between migrants have occurred in asylum homes as well, some of which have also been caught on film. One such brawl in Dortmund saw over a dozen migrants attack each other with chairs and other weapons leading to the hospitalisation of several people.

