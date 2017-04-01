German Police Accused of Covering Up What They Knew About Christmas Market Killer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New documents suggest that the German police knew more about the threat posed by Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri than claimed, according to reports.

On December 19th 2016 Amri murdered a Polish haulier and stole his vehicle, which he later drove into a busting Christmas market in the German capital.

The Tunisian, who used multiple identities as he gamed the system in Germany, had already had his asylum application rejected and had even been subject to a deportation order before he committed his attack.

He has also been linked to radical Islam and multiple crimes – but the police ended their undercover surveillance of the migrant in September 2016, claiming they had not found evidence of a threat.

However, the Irish Times reports that Berlin broadcaster RBB has seen documents suggesting the local State Criminal Police Office (Landeskriminalamt, or LKA) considered the bogus asylum seeker an increasing threat to public safety at shortly before making this decision.

The newspaper cites an August 2016 report which describes Amri as posing a “growing violent threat”. The authorities had already reduced observation to monitoring the Tunisian’s mobile phone at this point.

Hans-Christian Ströbele, a politician representing the opposition Green Party, said he was “now convinced the attack could have been prevented. We need a full parliamentary inquiry into the Amri case” following the revelations.

Berlin state interior minister Andreas Geisel claimed not to be aware of the new documents, but reportedly confessed that they raised questions about the version of events police had presented. Local politicians have demanded a full federal investigation, to determine whether the police have not been honest about failings prior to the attack.

This news emerges just days after Bild Am Sonntag reported that North Rhine-Westphalia interior minister Ralf Jäger was informed that “Amri poses a threat in the sense of a terrorist attack” by the authorities, but personally intervened to prevent his deportation.

Jäger has also been accused of being a key figure in the attempt to cover up mass sexual assaults by migrant men in Cologne on New Year’s Eve in 2015.