Ten Dead After Explosion in Saint Petersburg Metro Station

Reports suggest there has been an explosion on a Saint Petersburg metro train, leaving ten dead and several injured, with Russian reports suggesting a number of fatalities.

Russia’s international news agency RIA Novosti reports the Russian President Vladimir Putin has been alerted to the explosion, which the agency calls an “attack”. It is possible there have been up to ten fatalities, according to the agency.

According to reports in Russian-language media several casualties have been reported at the Institute of Technology station of the Saint Petersburg metro. Security services and medical first responders are on the scene.

Several users of social media have shared images and videos that purport to come from the scene. One shared to YouTube shows a smoke-filled concourse between platforms. Other pictures shared through Twitter apparently show a wrecked train carriage and victims of the blast laid out on the platforms, with what appears to be blood smeared on the white marble columns that support the station’s roof.

This story is developing