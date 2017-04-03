Somali Asylum Seeker Accused of Killing Woman and Raping Disabled Elderly Men

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Somali asylum seeker has been charged with raping two disabled men and murdering the wife of one of the victims in Germany last year.

The unnamed 18-year-old is accused of breaking into a care home in the town of Neuenhaus in October and raping a paralysed 59-year-old man.

He is then alleged to have entered an adjoining room and raped a second man before killing his 87-year-old wife when she confronted him.

Police say the migrant, who is currently being held in a psychiatric unit, killed the woman with “great force” to avoid being caught.

He was then confronted by a janitor at around 3.30am but forced his way past him before jumping out a window and fleeing the home.

The janitor told the court he was “puzzled and thought it might be a resident”, but upon asking the asylum seeker who he was he ran towards the main entrance before changing direction and using a chair to leap from a window.

Police arrived at the care home soon after and went door-to-door before finding the victims lying in a pool of blood. The suspect was later arrested at his home, with police finding damp trainers and clothes in his closet.

Grafschafter Nachrichten reports the migrant was in an “alcoholic state” at the time of the attack and may have had a history of mental illness.

Germany has witnessed a series of concerning incidents involving migrants since the start of the migrant crisis.

In December, police arrested a 17-year-old asylum seeker on suspicion of raping and murdering a student after his DNA was found at the crime scene.

The victim was found dead two months previously after having been drowned, with news of the arrest leading to many people saying an ironic “thank you” to Chancellor Angela Merkel for her open-door immigration policy.

Police union chief Rainer Wendt said the killing could have been prevented. “We wouldn’t have this victim, and so many others, if our country had been better prepared for the dangers that always go along with massive immigration,” he said.