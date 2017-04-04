Watch: Asylum Seeker Attacks Three Swedish Female Police Officers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Newly released video shows an asylum seeker attacking three female police officers who were attempting to take him into custody outside an asylum home.

ASccording to reports, the police arrived to arrest the individual after he’d attempted to set fire to migrant accommodation. The footage shows a young male asylum seeker in Fagersjö, south of Stockholm, walking up to a car and proceeding to smash the windows of the vehicle.

After walking away, he smashes the back window of another car, a white Volvo, parked nearby. Still carrying a large piece of metal, the asylum seeker approached a police car containing three female officers and attacked them.

After attacking one of the officers with the piece of metal, the asylum seeker was quickly detained by another male asylum seeker who wrestles him to the ground and allowed the officers to attempt to place handcuffs on him. Despite three of the female officers trying to subdue the asylum seeker with pepper spray, they had difficulty getting him into their car.

The asylum seeker was able to break free of all three female officers and proceeded to fight with them punching a blonde officer to the ground. After the altercation, the asylum seeker walked away as those filming, likely also asylum seekers, laughed at the Swedish police.

According to Swedish website Friatider, the asylum seeker was apprehended after the video ends but not before attempting to set several fires in the asylum home. They say the video was shot two weeks ago on 20 March but not published until Sunday afternoon.

Since the 1990s, the Swedish police have maintained a gender-equality policy and has invested time and money into recruiting more women into the service.

Feminism is popular in Sweden but recent incidents have called into question the various political policies based on feminist ideology. Last year, one such policy caused chaos on the streets of Stockholm when the city decided to plough pedestrian areas rather than main roads because women are said to walk more to work than men.

The heavily migrant-populated suburbs have also been a test for feminists in Sweden, some of whom are now moving away because Islamic fundamentalists do not tolerate their presence in the areas. Zeliha Dagli, a former Left Party politician, formerly lived in the no-go Stockholm suburb of Husby, but because of harassment and fear for her safety, she decided to move to the more liberal centre of the Swedish capital.

“There were rumours that we wanted to take away women’s veils,” Dagli said. “They said that I should keep myself, and then I did not feel so safe anymore.”

