‘Anti-Semitism of the Evilest Kind’: Jewish Child Forced Out of School by Muslim Classmates

A Jewish student was the victim of verbal and physical assaults from Muslim classmates and has been forced to leave the school in what Jewish groups are calling “anti-Semitism of the evilest kind”.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany are demanding answers from school administrators in Berlin regarding the case of a 14-year-old Jewish boy who was severely bullied by Muslim students. President of the council Josef Schuster said: “If the reports are correct, this is a shattering event.”

He added the administration should assess what went wrong for the bullying to happen in the first place, Die Welt reports.

The parents of the victim say the school’s headmaster did not react fast enough to stop the assaults which were perpetrated by Turkish and Arab students. The attacks occurred at the Friedenauer Gemeinschafts school where an estimated 75 per cent of the students speak German as a second language.

The school has since posted an open letter on their website expressing “regret and horror” over the attack. They say it is the first time the school has had to deal with anti-Semitism and spoke of their commitment to anti-racism.

School administrators added the school is looking to transfer the Muslim students involved to another school and claimed to have invited the grandparents of the victim, both Holocaust survivors, to talk to the bullies.

Former president of the Jewish Council, Charlotte Knobloch, said the incident is not an isolated one. According to Knobloch, more and more students are marginalised and attacked “because they are Jews”.

Aaron Eckstaedt, director of the Jewish Berlin Moses Mendelsson senior school, said he sees at least six to ten students per year who have transferred from other schools due to abuse from Muslim students.

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in Germany, according to a report from the German Ministry of Justice who said last year that anti-Semitic incidents had gone up 300 per cent in 2015.

One incident that was not labelled anti-Semitic was the firebombing of a synagogue by three Muslim men in 2014. According to a German court, the firebombing was a legitimate act of criticism against the government of Israel.

Anti-Semitism in France has reached even higher proportions with Jews fleeing French suburbs following attacks and threats from Muslim residents. In 2015, thousands of French Jews left France entirely and moved to Israel because of harassment.

