‘Child Refugees’ Rampage, ‘Demolish’ Housing Over Lack of Game Consoles

Young Somalis in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania have “demolished” their kitchen and living quarters during a violent “rampage” in which they demanded PlayStations and more pocket money.

Four teenagers have been separated and sent to other residences for ‘unaccompanied minors’ after their violent rampage forced a staff member of the facility to flee to his office, where the 44-year-old locked himself in and called for police help.

The migrants had only been in Germany for two weeks when they became violent, threatening to beat the member of staff tasked with their care unless he fulfilled demands including giving the teens game consoles, more pocket money, and moving them to accommodation in a bigger city.

The Somalis, who are reportedly between the ages of 15 and 17, destroyed most of the furniture and “demolished” the kitchen in their taxpayer-funded living quarters.

According to Parchimer Zeitung, the youths were still rioting when police arrived, forcing police to put them in handcuffs while the situation could calm down.

The German newspaper stated that the four unaccompanied minors will be held responsible for the property damage caused, and attempted blackmail of officials.

Jan Buchholz, who runs the accommodation in Dargelütz, was reportedly taken aback by the violence as the Somalis had only been living there for two weeks, having been sent back to Germany from Scandinavian countries under the Dublin agreement.

The migrant housing operator said the outburst came as a surprise, noting the young men had been participating in a carpentry workshop in the region. “As long as they are busy, they don’t cause us much stress,” said Mr. Buchholz.

However, police had to intervene at the accommodation for so-called unaccompanied minors in Dargelütz just a few days prior to the Somalis’ rampage over what the migrants believed to be insufficient pocket money.

Officers in the operation seized more than 40 grammes of cannabis from a 17-year-old Syrian, who then proceeded to violently resist arrest.

Breitbart London reported on how migrants in Germany last year burned down a conference hall during Ramadan, causing £8.6 million in damages, because they feared Christians and other non-Muslims would eat all the gummy bears and Nutella chocolate spread during the daylight hours in which Muslims choose to fast.