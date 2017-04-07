SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Casualties have been reported after a truck crashed into pedestrians in the Swedish capital Stockholm, police say.

The truck slammed into pedestrians near the Åhlens shopping centre on the Drottninggatan pedestrian street in the Swedish capital. According to Swedish paper Aftonbladet, the police on the scene are saying that the incident is likely a terrorist attack.

“I saw hundreds of people ran, they ran for their lives,” said one witness name Anna. Another witness said, “We stood inside a shoe store, and we heard no noise, and so people start screaming. So I look out at the store, so I see a huge truck slammed into the wall opposite.”

Swedish broadcaster SVT are now claiming that three people have been killed in the incident and that shots have been fired.

