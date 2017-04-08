WATCH: Syrians March in London Against Chemical Attacks

Anti-Assad demonstrators took the streets of London Saturday afternoon, calling for further intervention against the Syrian regime.
Around 200 demonstrators marched through the centre of the UK capital for the “London against Chemical Warfare in Syria” protest.
The organisers explained on their Facebook event: “Please join us this Saturday to say No to chemical attacks in Syria. Join us to ask the UK Government to protect civilians in Syria from these attacks. Join us to support Syrians as they struggle to survive against a regime determined to exterminate them.”
Pro Assad and Anti- Assad Syrians are separated by British police (Rachel Megawhat/Breitbart London)
A woman who supports Trump’s intervention (Rachel Megawhat/Breitbart London)
Shoppers film the passing march (Rachel Megawhat/Breitbart London)
Shoppers film the passing march (Rachel Megawhat/Breitbart London)
A man is knocked over Oxford st (Rachel Megawhat/Breitbart London)
