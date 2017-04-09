Police Report: Migrant Crime Drastically Increased in 2016

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has released a new report which claims that crimes committed by migrants rapidly increased in 2016 compared to the previous year.

The new report from the BKA states that in 2016 there was a total of 295,000 crimes that involved immigrants as suspects, up 90,000 from 2015 when there were 205,000. The police say that the crimes counted did not include migrant specific crimes like illegal entry into Germany or staying in the country illegally Die Welt reports.

The three most cited crimes that involved immigrants were counterfeiting which accounted for 29 percent of all the crimes, theft at 26 percent, and violence including bodily harm at 24 percent.

The BKA said there were 450 cases in which migrants had attempted to kill another person, with 66 murder suspects and a total of 82 victims. The twelve victims of the Berlin Christmas market terror attack in December committed by Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri were also counted in the statistics.

In two-thirds of the cases of attempted murder or homicide, the victims were immigrants themselves with 59 victims coming from migrant backgrounds while other victims included five EU citizens, two non-EU citizens and 16 German nationals.

Breitbart London has reported on several cases, primarily in and around asylum homes, in which migrant men have beaten and sometimes even murdered family members such as their own wives.

The BKA defines “immigrants” in the report as anyone who is either an asylum seeker, a person with refugee status, an illegal immigrant or failed asylum seekers who are allowed to stay in the country.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said that the government was working on a full report that will also include criminal statistics from the regional governments as well.

Several regions in Germany have already released migrant crime statistics and all have shown a drastic rise in migrant crime. In Munich police have noted that almost half of the criminal suspects in the Bavarian city are “non-Germans.”

In the German capital of Berlin, the senate has launched a formal inquiry into why migrant crime rates are so high in the city. The Berlin crime statistics showed that 13 percent of the migrant population in the city were suspects in various crimes, compared to the German population in which only 6 percent were suspects in crimes.

Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria have both expressed concerns with the growing migrant crime trend. Last month Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) president Ralf Michelfelder said, “we are very worried about the rise in violence by asylum seekers.”

