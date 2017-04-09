Norwegian Police Destroy ‘Bomb-Like’ Device in Controlled Explosion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

OSLO (AFP) – Norwegian police said Sunday they had destroyed a suspect “bomb-like” device in the capital Oslo and made one arrest, on the heels of a deadly truck attack in neighbouring Sweden killed four people.

“Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion overnight Saturday,” a Norwegian police statement said.

Police cordoned off part of the busy Gronland district and evacuated local bars and restaurants after the crude device — described as having the capacity to cause only limited damage — was discovered Saturday evening.

Norway’s PST police security agency is investigating.

There were no immediate further details.

The device was discovered a day after four people were killed and 15 injured after a truck rammed into shoppers in Stockholm. Swedish police have detained a 39-year-old Uzbek man in connection with that incident.