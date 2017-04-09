SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A woman was drugged and raped by four men in a Stockholm hotel by men police describe as being foreign tourists and so far police have made no arrests in the case.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, March 28th at a hotel in the middle of the Swedish capital. They say that the woman, herself a resident of another European country, was drugged by four men who then proceeded to take turns raping her. Sources say that the men were foreign tourists, though did not specify which country they were from Swedish paper Aftonbladet reports.

Prosecutor Debika Ray Berghog is leading the investigation into the rape attack but has been largely quiet about the details surrounding the incident. While Berghog has not given detail as to the identities of the suspects, she did confirm that the rape had occurred.

“I can not say much more than that it is an ongoing investigation. The investigation is at a critical stage, so currently I can not provide more information,” she said.

So far none of the suspects in the case has been arrested as Berghog claims that the case is at a “critical” time in the process. “We have some measures we are taking. It is hoped that they will give us more clarity on what has happened and how we should proceed,” Berghog said adding, “more than that, I can not say because I do not want to risk ruining the investigation.”

Sexual assault in Sweden has become more and more common according to website “Gang Rape Sweden” which monitors publicly available court documents to assess the scale scope and origin of perpetrators involved in gang rapes.

The site claims that the vast majority of those involved in gang rape attacks come from migrant or foreign backgrounds. The site claims that between 2011 and 2015 there were 125 individuals accused and convicted of participating in group sex attacks and that 105 of them were from a foreign country.

More recently Sweden has had two high-profile gang rape incidents in the city of Uppsala that were streamed of shared on social media. The first case, which was live-streamed on Facebook, saw three men arrested during the act itself by police. Witnesses claimed that the men involved were “Middle Eastern” in appearance.

The second incident took place in late March and saw two men rape a woman while another one filmed the ordeal and posted the footage to the social media app Snapchat. Police have so far arrested only one man in connection with the attack.

