A serious of three explosions have occurred in the vicinity of the hotel near the touring bus of German football team Borussia Dortmund ahead of their match with Monaco injuring one.

UPDATE 14:40 EST: Local police have released a statement on the explosion.

“In the run-up to the Champions League match of BVB against AS Monaco, there was an explosion near the BVB team bus shortly after 7 pm. The location of the event is Wittbräuckerstraße/Schirrmannweg in Dortmund-Höchsten.

“According to current knowledge the windows of the bus (whole or partial) were shattered and one person was injured. It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”

The explosion, which occurred near the team tour bus close to the hotel where several players were staying ahead of their Champions League match with Monaco this evening, is said to have injured player Marc Bartra who has been taken to a hospital the BBC reports.

Police have not commented on the explosion so far though France24 journalist Yannis Koutsomitis has claimed that police have said that there were three explosive devices detonated on the bus.

#UPDATE — #Germany authorities say there were three explosive devices that detonated near Borussia Dortmund bus. — Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) April 11, 2017

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund player rushed to hospital after explosion on the team bus! https://t.co/tSowJHhjRQ pic.twitter.com/vptRtKwJ11 — Premier League (@EPLArena) April 11, 2017

Borussia Dortmund has released a statement on their Twitter account informing fans that the match against Monaco has been cancelled. The match will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 6:45 pm.

Das Spiel #bvbasm wurde soeben abgesagt. Neuansetzung: Mittwoch, 12.04. 18.45 Uhr. Tickets behalten Gültigkeit. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

