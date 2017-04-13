SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has finally confessed that there is “no doubt” some of the migrants she invited into Europe are terrorists, following another deadly terror attack by a bogus asylum seeker in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Many people are convinced that the refugee influx has made our country more unsafe,” journalists from the Funke newspaper group told the chancellor, in a wide-ranging interview which also covered Syria, North Korea, and the upcoming federal elections.

“There is no doubt that among the so many people who have sought shelter in our country were also persons who have become the focus of the security authorities,” she confessed, hastily adding that “we should not forget that our country was already in the sights of Islamic terrorism before the many refugees came to us”.

Germany suffered a high-profile terror attack at the hands of Tunisian migrant Anis Amri in December 2016, similar to the recent attack in Stockholm, Sweden, and a previous attack in Nice, France.

Amri drove a hijacked lorry into a packed Christmas market in Berlin, taking advantage of the European Union’s borderless Schengen rules to escape the country afterwards.

He was discovered accidentally by two Italian police officers during a random stop-and-search in Milan, shooting and injuring one before being shot and killed himself by rookie officer Luca Scata.

Another asylum seeker directed by an Islamic State instructor attacked four tourists from Hong Kong on a train near Würzburg with an axe and knife, critically injuring two of them, in July 2016.

He also left a woman walking her dog near the train with serious injuries after striking her in the face with the axe twice.

Merkel was also asked if, following attacks in “Stockholm, St. Petersburg, London, also Berlin”, people would “have to accept terror” as part of life in multicultural societies.

She was quick to reject this, claiming that Germany could “never come to terms” with it.

French President François Hollande’s former prime minister, Manuel Valls, was jeered in public for saying that France “should learn to live with terrorism” after the Nice attack.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, too, has been haunted by comments in late 2016 that terrorist attacks are “part and parcel of living in a big city”, which returned to the fore following the Westminster terror attack in March 2017.

