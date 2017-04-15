Alleged Grooming Gang Charged with Multiple Rape, Child Abduction, Trafficking, and Drug Offences

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Twenty-nine people are in court on over 170 charges of rape, child abduction, trafficking, drug dealing, and other crimes following a child sex abuse inquiry.

The alleged offences are said to have been carried out in Huddersfield by 27 men and two women between 2004 and 2011. Their victims were girls aged between 11 and 17.

A similar “Asian grooming gang” was charged with 23 counts of abusing girls aged 12 and 13 in January 2017 in Rotherham. They shouted “Allahu Akbar!” in court as they were sentenced.

Five men from another gang which believed itself “untouchable” were convicted in Warwick in December 2016.

There have been a number of such cases in recent years, which have in many cases involved men from the Muslim community targeting underage white girls.

The authorities have been observed as proving reluctant to tackle the problem for fear of being accused of racism, with endemic sexual grooming in Rotherham being effectively covered up until a whistleblower came forward.

This culture of impunity still persists to some extent: in October 2016, one grooming victim told Breitbart London that, when she went to the police, they refused to act. “I’ve gave [the police] about eighty names”, she said. “At first I tried to give the names anonymously but was told that I’d have to give an official statement.”

She eventually did so, but a discovered that the case had been quietly dropped a year later. “None of the men were ever arrested. I don’t think they even knew there was a case.”

The accused in the Huddersfield case, who are presently in court, are predominantly residents of that city, as well as Bradford, Dewsbury, Dudley, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Those charged so far in the present case are:

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 34, of Holly Road, Huddersfield, is charged with 21 counts of rape, 14 counts of trafficking, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault, sexual touching, possession of indecent images of a child, racially aggravated assault, and inciting a child into prostitution.

Zahid Hassan, 28, of Bland Street, Huddersfield, is charged with eight counts of rape, five counts of trafficking, racially aggravated assault, supplying drugs, inciting a child into sexual activity, child abduction, and attempted rape.

Mohammed Asaf Akram, 31, of Springdale Street, Huddersfield, is charged with seven counts of rape, three counts of trafficking, child abduction, supplying drugs, sexual assault, and making threats to kill.

Asif Bashir, 32, of Thornton Lodge Road, Huddersfield, is charged with four counts of rape and attempted rape.

Sajid Hussain, 32, of Grasmere Road, Huddersfield, is charged with three counts of rape, facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child and inciting a child into sexual activity.

Nasarat Hussain, 28, of Upper Mount Street, Huddersfield, is charged with three counts of rape, attempted rape and inciting a female to engage in sexual activity.

Wiqas Mahmud, 36, of Banks Crescent, Huddersfield, is charged with three counts of rape.

Mohammad Azeem, 31, of Wrose Road, Bradford, is charged with three counts of rape.

Mohammed Riswan Aslam, 29, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape.

Mohammed Kammer, 32, of West View, Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape.

Mohammad Nahman, 31, of West View, Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape, trafficking and sexual assault.

Mohammad Ifraz, 28, of North Road, Huddersfield, is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, rape, false imprisonment, child abduction, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Abdul Rehman, 29, of Darnley Drive, Sheffield, is charged with rape, trafficking, supplying drugs, supply of a controlled substance with intent to engage in sexual activity and sexual touching.

Raj Singh Barsran, 33, of Caldercliffe Road, Huddersfield, is charged with rape and sexual touching.

Zubair Ahmed, 30, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, is charged with rape and possession of extreme pornography.

Faisal Nadeem, 30, of Carr Green, Huddersfield, is charged with rape, supplying drugs, and possession of extreme pornography.

Mansoor Akhtar, 25, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, is charged with rape, attempted rape and two counts of trafficking.

Aleem Javaid, 27, of Everard Street, Huddersfield, is charged with rape and supplying drugs.

Irfan Ahmed, 32, of Yews Hill Road, Huddersfield, is charged with six counts of trafficking, sexual assault, making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Hamzha Ali Saleem, 37, of Seymour Grove, Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, is charged with three counts of trafficking.

Zulwarnain Dogar, 29, of Central Avenue, Huddersfield, is charged with sexual touching and trafficking.

Manzoor Hassan, 37, of Bland Street, Huddersfield, is charged with supply of a noxious substance with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve a female, supply of Class A drugs and inciting a child into prostitution.

Niaz Ahmed, 53, of Ned Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, is charged with inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual assault.

Mohammad Imran Ibrar, 32, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield, is charged with trafficking, facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and supplying drugs.

Mohammed Saqib Raheel, 30, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley is charged with trafficking and child abduction.

Usman Khalid, 29, of Brook Street, Huddersfield, is charged with sexual assault, child abduction, and sexual touching.

Everton La Bastide, 50, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Along with the men, two women are accused of child neglect:

Shahnaz Akhtar Malik, 55, of St Annes Avenue, Huddersfield, and Naveeda Habib, 38, of Prince Wood Lane, Huddersfield.