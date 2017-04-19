Liberal Democrat Leader Branded ‘Bigot’ for Refusing to Endorse Gay Sex

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tim Farron, leader of the left wing Liberal Democrats, has been branded a “bigot” by celebrities and angry social media users after refusing to say gay sex is not a sin.

In an interview with Channel 4’s Cathy Newman on Tuesday night, the presenter asked: “A while back I asked you if you thought that homosexuality was a sin and you struggled to answer.

“Now you’ve had a while to consider that question, what is the answer?”

Mr. Farron, who is an observant member of the Church of England, responded: “I don’t think I struggled to answer it at all, Cathy. I think I’m not in the position to make theological announcements over the next six weeks.

“I’m not going to spend my time talking theology or making pronouncements.”

The presenter then reminded him that in a 2015 interview she asked him three times if he thought homosexuality was a sin and he responded: “We’re all sinners.” She asked him if this was still the answer.

“As a Liberal, I’m passionate about equality, about equal marriage and about equal rights for LGBT people, for fighting for LGBT rights, not just in this country but overseas,” he responded.

“Just because I’m Christian, it would be a bit boring for everybody to spend the next weeks asking me to make theological announcements that I’m not going to make.”

His response was not good enough for some, however.

TV presenter Sue Perkins tweeted: “Tim Farron on C4 news failing to clarify his views on the gay community. ‘We’re all sinners’. It’s 2017.”

Meanwhile, comedian David Baddiel even branded Mr. Farron a “fundamentalist Christian homophobe”, with fellow comedian David Walliams adding:

“Mr @timfarron you are definitely a sinner for your continued intolerance & prejudice. Please try and join the rest of us in the year 2017.”

Tim Farron joined nine other Liberal Democrat MPs in abstaining in the vote on gay marriage in 2013. However, he said his abstention did not mean he opposed it.