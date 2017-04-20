SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

French leftist-anarchist philosopher Michel Onfray claims if anti-mass migration presidential candidate Marine Le Pen wins the French presidency, there will be immediate riots in the streets.

In an interview conducted by Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneve published Wednesday, Mr. Onfray warned that due to persistent demonisation of the Front National and Le Pen in French media, there could be a violent public reaction if she wins the presidency.

“As soon as there is an announcement of her victory, some will angrily march in the streets,” he said.

“For years, she has been presented by the mainstream media as fascist, a Nazi, Petainist, Vichy, antidemocratic. If she is not a republican, then prove it, and then forbid her and her party,” he said.

“Or alternatively she is not the devil. But it is very useful for liberals who can thus divide the power, on the right, and on the left, by waving the red rag of fascism before the noses of the voters.”

The philosopher said that Le Pen may have a tougher time than she thinks against the elites in the European Union. “Once elected, she would face a liberal coalition of Brussels technocrats who despise the people and celebrate only freedom of markets.” He likened Le Pen to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who he described as not being able to deliver on his promises.

“Today Tsipras has returned to the ranks and leads the liberal policy desired by the Europe of Brussels. The same would happen to Marine Le Pen,” he said.

“In spite of everything, if she came to power I think there would be an insurrection. In the street, cars burning, people breaking windows, etc.” Onfray noted that a likely scenario could see current President François Hollande “suspend democracy” to restore order and prevent the FN from taking power.

“There exists a number of people in the political class who do not accept the democratic game,” he added.

Whilst many first round polls show Le Pen will likely pull through to the second round of the presidential election, second round polls show her losing to her main rivals. Despite this, many believe there is a distinct possibility the FN leader could win. In a recent article, CNN claimed that many polls are wrong and greatly underestimate the support for Le Pen.

Bobby Vedral, a strategist for investment firm Goldman Sachs, has also called into question the polls saying political correctness may be masking the true support for Le Pen.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com