PICS: Violent ‘Anti-Fascist’ March on Le Pen Rally Before French Election

PARIS (AP) – Hundreds of protesters have marched in Marseille against French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, ahead of her final rally in the southern port city.

Some ultra-left demonstrators skirmished with police during the Wednesday night protest. Police set off tear gas to disperse them.

Gaspard Flamant says he fears Le Pen will win the election’s first-round vote. The top two candidates will meet in a runoff on May 7.

The 26-year-old says, “We saw Trump, we saw Brexit … so I’m mistrustful.”

A new poll out Wednesday showed Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron sharing first place.

Opponents of Le Pen and her anti-immigration National Front party also skirmished with police outside a Paris rally this week.

A banner held by a far-left protester on Wednesday read: “Far-rightists can’t be fought in the ballot box.”