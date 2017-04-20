PICS: Violent ‘Anti-Fascist’ March on Le Pen Rally Before French Election

PARIS (AP) – Hundreds of protesters have marched in Marseille against French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, ahead of her final rally in the southern port city.
Some ultra-left demonstrators skirmished with police during the Wednesday night protest. Police set off tear gas to disperse them.
Gaspard Flamant says he fears Le Pen will win the election’s first-round vote. The top two candidates will meet in a runoff on May 7.
Demonstartors march behind a banner as they stage a protest against the far-right Front National (FN) in Marseille on April 19, 2017 in a reszponse to the campaign meeting in the city of the French presidential election candidate for the Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen. (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP/Getty)
Police stand by close to the Dome in Marseille before the meeting of the French presidential election candidate for the Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen, during a campaign on April 19, 2017, in Marseille, southern France. (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty)
The 26-year-old says, “We saw Trump, we saw Brexit … so I’m mistrustful.”
A new poll out Wednesday showed Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron sharing first place.
Opponents of Le Pen and her anti-immigration National Front party also skirmished with police outside a Paris rally this week.
A banner held by a far-left protester on Wednesday read: “Far-rightists can’t be fought in the ballot box.”
Police move towards protestors during a protest against the Front National (FN) in Marseille on April 19, 2017 (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP/Getty)
Demonstartors march behind a banner as they stage a protest against the far-right Front National (FN) in Marseille on April 19, 2017 (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP/Getty)
Riot police move forward in formation during a protest against the Front National (FN) in Marseille on April 19, 2017 (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP/Getty)
A protestor gestures towards as people gather to protest against the Front National (FN) in Marseille on April 19, 2017 (SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP/Getty)
