One Policeman Dead and One Wounded In Paris Shooting

One policeman has been killed and another wounded in an apparent shooting on the famous Champs Élysées in central Paris and the shooter has been shot dead by police.

UPDATE 16:27 EST: Front National presidential candidate Marine Le Pen reacts to shooting on Twitter saying, “Emotion and solidarity for our security forces, again being targeted.”

Émotion et solidarité pour nos forces de l'ordre, à nouveau prises pour cible. MLP — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 20, 2017

Marion Marechal-Le Pen has also tweeted, “Until when are we going to have to continue to cry our police and suffer with their families?”

Jusqu'à quand va-t-on devoir continuer de pleurer nos policiers et souffrir avec leurs familles ? #ChampsElysees — Marion Le Pen (@Marion_M_Le_Pen) April 20, 2017

UPDATE 16:19 EST: Police sources saying that there have been more shots fired at a new location close to the original incident.

UPDATE 16:04 EST: The Police were shot in their car while waiting at a red light according to the police union.

UPDATE 15:44 EST: Reuters reports that there are two men involved in the shooting and only one of them was shot dead. They also report that police are considering the incident an act of terrorism.

UPDATE 15:35 EST: One policeman is confirmed to have died at the scene while the other officer is severely injured. Police also say that the attacker was shot and killed.

The police are said to have been severely injured in gunfire according to French television station BFMTV and another bystander seems also to have been injured.

The prefecture of the Paris police has issued a warning for residents and others to avoid the area through Twitter and said that a police operation is under way.

🔴 Nous vous conseillons d'éviter le secteur des Champs Élysées — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) April 20, 2017

Intervention de police en cours sur le secteur des #ChampsElysees Evitez le secteur et respectez les consignes des forces de police — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) April 20, 2017

Some have claimed that the gunfire came from a Kalashnikov rifle, though so far there has been no comment from police on the nature of the incident or on any potential suspects.

Several Twitter users have posted videos of massive police presence in the area.

Coming back from a run, Champs Elysées is a mess.. #paris pic.twitter.com/CTwRuqDCAQ — Ralph (@vanderpauw) April 20, 2017

