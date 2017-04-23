LIVE WIRE: France Votes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

French voters have taken to the polls to determine which two candidates will move on to the second round of voting on May 7th which will determine the next president of France.

Amidst tight security and an ongoing state of emergency, French voters are heading to the over 66,000 polling stations to cast their ballots for one of eleven candidates.

Polls leading into the vote have shown a close four-way race between anti-mass migration Front National leader Marine Le Pen, pro-globalist centrist Emmanuel Macron, centre-right conservative Francois Fillon, and Communist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

LIVE BLOG: