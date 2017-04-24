SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The left wing mayor of the northern French town of Annezin, Daniel Delomez, has announced his resignation after residents in his town voted for anti-mass migration Front National leader Marine Le Pen.

Delomez called the result of the first round of the French presidential election “catastrophic” as Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron advanced to the second round. The reason for his resignation, according to the mayor, was that he felt it was a waste of his time serving people he referred to as “arseholes”, L’Avenir de L’Artois reports.

Ms. Le Pen received a massive 38 per cent of the vote in the small town located in the Pas-de-Calais region, a Front National stronghold.

“It is catastrophic,” Mr. Delomez said. “It’s possible that I will step down as I do not want to dedicate my life to arseholes.”

Far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon came in distant second in the town with 19.25 per cent and came fourth overall in the race. Mélenchon’s policies were highly controversial amongst the wealthy of France after he called for a 90 per cent tax rate on anyone making over €400,000 a year. Some elites even spoke of leaving the country if Mélenchon had made it to the presidency.

“I was annoyed that so many people could vote FN,” Delomez said. He told media that he initially voted for Mélenchon, but would now switch his vote to pro-globalist candidate Macron in the second round of the French presidential elections on 7 May. Delomez said that he intends to present his resignation after discussing the matter with his political group in the local council on Tuesday.

“I’m 70 years old, I’ve been a mayor for nine years, I’m a little blasé,” he said.

The results of the first round of the French presidential election has caused upset in the political establishment as both the candidate of the Socialist party, Benoît Hamon, and the candidate of the conservative Republicans, François Fillon, failed to make it past the first round.

In her victory speech Sunday night, anti-mass migration candidate Marine Le Pen said the second round was now a fight between the forces of globalism and nationalism. She said the “survival of France” was at stake. Le Pen called her rival Macron the heir of immensely unpopular French president François Hollande.

Le Pen has promised to hold a referendum on European Union membership and restore order to France which has been rocked by terror attacks and near constant rioting and protests against the unpopular policies of Hollande.

