EU On Track to Pay Turkey Three Billion For Migrants This Year

(AP) — The European Union says it expects to finish allocating this year all of the 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) it has pledged to Turkey to help the country accommodate the nearly 3 million Syrian refugees living there.

Senior European Commission official Myriam Ferran told EU lawmakers Thursday that “we consider we are on track. The deadline should be met.”

Ferran said more than two-thirds of the money already has been allocated and 1.5 billion euros worth of contracts have been signed.

The EU offered Turkey the money in March 2016 as part of a deal to prevent migrants from reaching Greece. The agreement also calls for giving Turkey fast-tracked EU membership and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

An additional 3 billion euros has been promised if the initial funds are properly used.