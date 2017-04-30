SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Polish lawmakers are furious at French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron who has proposed potential sanctions on the country for refusing to take in migrants from other European Union states.

Globalist candidate Macron has threatened Poland with sanctions if he becomes France’s new leader on 7 May. Speaking to several newspapers he said: “When the rights and values of the European Union are not respected, I want sanctions to be taken,” referring to the refusal of Poland to take in migrants from Italy and Greece, Reuters reports.

The Polish government has also clashed with the EU on the subject of its judiciary, which the EU has claimed has been weakened by the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) led government.

“In the three months after I’m elected, there will be a decision on Poland,” Macron said.

“You cannot have a European Union which argues over every single decimal place on the issue of budgets with each country, and which, when you have an EU member which acts like Poland or Hungary on issues linked to universities and learning, or refugees, or fundamental values, decides to do nothing.”

Hungary, like Poland, has also rejected attempts to redistribute migrants from other countries, recently rejecting 5,000 individuals from Sweden.

Hungary has also come under attack from the EU after passing a new education bill that could affect left-wing billionaire and open borders financier George Soros’s Central European University. In a recent speech, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Soros had ruined “the lives of millions of European with his financial speculations”.

Poland’s government reacted angrily with Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski calling Macron’s comments “unacceptable”. According to the foreign minister, Macron had “violated European standards and the principles of friendship with Poland”.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymański accused Macron of using “populist” tactics and said that his comments went against the EU’s spirit of cooperation. Szymański said these comments were a contradiction given that Macron had earlier described himself as “pro-European”.

Earlier this week, Macron was jeered at by workers at a Whirlpool factory looking to move to Poland in his hometown of Amiens after Marine Le Pen had visited them hours before and was greeted with cheers. Macron complained saying: “You cannot have a country that plays on the fiscal and social gaps in the European Union and which is infringing European principles.”

Macron’s campaign has faced a tough opening week appearing lacklustre according to polls. Surveys after the Whirlpool factory event have shown him slipping in his once commanding lead.

A further endorsement of Marine Le Pen Friday evening by the heir to the political legacy of World War Two hero and former French President Charles De Gaulle, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, could see his lead slip even further.

