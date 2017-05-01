SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Then 17-year-old Emmanuel Macron was sent to Paris by his father after starting a relationship with his then teacher, now wife, Brigitte who is 24 years older than him.

The 39-year-old French presidential candidate Macron was sent to Paris when he was a teen by his father who wanted to get him away from now 64-year-old Brigitte Trogneux, after finding out they were in a romantic relationship.

The revelations come from Macron’s former English professor, Christian Monjou, who claims that one of Macron’s motivations to win the French presidency is to prove his parents wrong regarding his marriage to his former teacher, the Daily Mail reports.

Professor Monjou said that neither of Macron’s parents approved of the relationship and that his father told Brigitte, married and already a mother of three children, to “stay away” from Macron until he had turned 18. There has been speculation as to when the pair’s romantic relationship started as they first met when Macron was only 15 years old.

“His father sent Emmanuel to the Henry IV school to get him away from Amiens and the scandal of his love affair with his teacher. His father contacted the headteacher directly and asked if he would accept his son so he would be separated from Madame Trogneux-Macron,” Monjou added.

Benoit Delespierre, a local journalist, said that at the time the affair was a huge scandal in Amiens. “People are opened-minded about love and sex in France. But still, it was a big deal. She was married with three children, and he was her pupil. You can imagine what the other parents made of it all,” he added.

Whilst initially hostile to their relationship, Macron’s mother is said to have eventually approved of Brigitte after seeing how devoted Macron was to her.

“I believe his political ambition is part of this ambition to prove that he has made the right choices in life,” Professor Monjou said.

Shortly after claiming victory in the first round of the presidential election, Macron thanked Brigitte for her support. Many have criticised Macron for acting as if he had already won the second round due to high polling numbers against rival Marine Le Pen.

Others, like pro-family group Le Manif pour Tous (“Protest for Everyone”), have slammed Macron for his family policies, calling him an “anti-family” candidate.

Last week, Le Pen upstaged Macron in his hometown of Amiens when she visited workers at a Whirlpool factory facing closure whilst Macron was behind closed doors with union bosses. When Macron arrived to talk to the workers hours later, he was met with calls of “Marine President!”

Macron is seen as the pro-globalist establishment candidate in the race and has claimed that terrorism will be “part of our daily lives for years to come”, after the terror attack in April where a policeman was killed in Paris.

Macron also rejected a proposal by Le Pen to detain known radical Islamists, claiming it would hurt intelligence gathering efforts.

If Macron does win on 7 May, it is not certain how effective he would be as president as his party, En Marche!, has no seats in the French parliament.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or email at ctomlinson@breitbart.com