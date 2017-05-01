Three Women Arrested in Ongoing Counterterrorism Investigation

LONDON (AP) – British police have arrested three women as part of a continuing counterterrorism investigation that included a raid last week.
Police said that three women were arrested Monday morning on suspicion of planning attacks. Two are 18 and one is 19. They are being questioned at a police station outside London.
Police say the arrests are part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation related to a series of arrests that began Thursday when police stormed a house in northwest London.
One woman who was shot during that raid was arrested after she was discharged from a hospital.
So far, a total of 10 people have been arrested as part of the investigation. None have yet been charged or identified.
