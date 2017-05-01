Uber Suspends Driver in Australia over Islamic State Bomb Allegation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Uber says the ride-hailing company has suspended a driver in Australia while police investigate allegations he told a passenger he led an organization related to the Islamic State movement and planned to blow up Parliament House.

The female passenger said Monday she caught an Uber from downtown Canberra early Sunday.

She said the driver said he planned to blow up a shopping mall as well as Parliament House and told her he was not taking her to her home but to a town south of Canberra.

The woman said she told the driver to pull over at a gas station so she could use a toilet. She called police and two police cars soon arrived.

The driver was not arrested. Police say they are continuing to investigate with security agencies.