Lost 16-Year-Old Gang-raped By Kebab Shop Owner And Three Others After Asking Directions, Court Hears

Four men are standing trial at Canterbury Crown Court for the alleged gang-rape a lost 16-year-old after she went into a kebab shop to ask for directions.

Tamin Rahani, 37, Shershah Muslimyar, 20, Rafiullah Hamidy, 24, and a teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons are accused of raping the girl multiple times in the flat above 555 Pizza.

Prosecutor Simon Taylor told the court that the girl “was undoubtedly drunk and was walking the streets alone late at night. The Crown’s case is that her drunkenness, youth and vulnerability would have been recognised by the defendants.”

He added that it was “these factors that they took advantage of in the couple of hours that followed.” Taylor described how the girl was lured into the flat above the takeaway, where she was “was raped by men on multiple occasions.”

The victim was unable, “through drink and, most likely, the trauma of what happened to her,” to describe her attackers in detail.

“The girl had found herself in a room of the second floor above a takeaway. In that grubby room, with an uncovered mattress on the floor, multiple males had sex with the teenager.

“She says that she did not consent.

“Indeed, you may well conclude that she was too drunk to give any true consent to any sexual intercourse in any event. But what is clear is that each of the men took the opportunity to have a little ‘fun’ at her expense.”

She was later found “sobbing and distressed” while “roaming the streets alone”, having been “escorted” outside by one of the alleged attackers.

Prosecutions for sexual offences in England and Wales hit a record high in 2016, with police expressing concerns about the rapid rise in “multiple-offender gang-rape offences” as long ago as 2009.

The trial continues.