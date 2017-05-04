Obama Backs French Presidential Candidate Globalist Macron Just Hours Before Campaigning Finishes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former United States President Barack Obama has made a surprise last minute intervention in the French presidential elections, featuring in a video stating his clear support for the centrist, globalist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

The video, which comes just hours after the fiery final televised debate of the electoral season in France was recorded in English and subtitled to French, and shared from Mr Macron’s own Twitter account, who thanked former President Obama for his interjection, remarking “hope is on the march”.

Former president Obama said: “I’ve always been grateful for the friendship of the French people, and for the work we did together when I was president of the United States.

“I’m not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don’t have to run for office but the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about because the success of France matters to the whole world.

“I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He has stood up for liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world, and he has committed to a better future for the French people”.

In lines that could have been taken from Mr Macron’s pitch to the nation during the debate on Wednesday night in which he repeatedly accused Marine Le Pen of running a negative campaign and of being fuelled by fear, Obama praised Macron for his campaign. He said:

“He appeals to peoples hopes, and not their fears. I enjoyed speaking to Emmanuel recently to hear about his independent movement, and his vision for the future of France. I know that you face many challenges, and I want all my friends in France to know how much I am rooting for your success.

“Because of how important this election is, I also want you to know that I am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward. En Marche! And vive le France. ”

With just one day of campaigning left before France votes on Sunday, Macron remains ahead in polls, leading Le Pen by 20 points. Called the continuity candidate from the present socialist French president and a child of globalist thought, the unexpected involvement of former President Obama in the race at this late stage may set the tone for Macron’s potential presidency, even before the votes are counted.