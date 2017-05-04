VIDEO: Le Pen Pelted With Eggs, Keeps Smiling

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been egged during a campaign stop https://t.co/WxHePR2crI pic.twitter.com/U7PpityxTb

Populist French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been pelted with eggs as she arrived at a public appearance on the campaign trail in Brittany.

Arriving in Dol-de-Bretagne, just days ahead of the final second round vote, the populist candidate was met by protesters brandishing signs and shouting: “Out with the fascists.”

One launched a barrage of eggs at Mrs Le Pen and her entourage, causing her to duck for cover.

She reportedly appeared relatively undeterred and unshaken, however, and continued smiling as she was promptly taken indoors by her bodyguards.

The incident comes after her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron attacked Mrs Le Pen as a “parasite” and “liar” who risked throwing the nation into civil war during a heated TV debate last night.

Over the weekend, a number of policemen were injured by violent, anti-Le Pen protesters at demonstrations in Paris.

Hooded left-wing thugs were filmed throwing petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. At one point, a burning shopping trolley was wheeled towards officers.