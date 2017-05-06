20-Year-Old Stabbed to Death is Eighth London Knife Victim in Two Weeks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A manhunt is underway for a Polish man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in London. Two other people suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police and ambulance units were called to Dora Street, Mile End in London’s east end shortly before 11pm on Thursday night, following reports of several people injured in a stabbing attack.

20-year-old Karolina Chiwluk was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman, aged 42, and a man, 24, both of whom lived at the address were taken to hospital. They were later released with minor injuries.

The two are understood to have stepped in to protect Miss Chiwluk from her attacker, believed to be 23-year-old Grzesiek Kosiec, also resident at the house. Miss Chiwluk is understood to be the ex-girlfriend of Mr Kosiec, and was visiting when a fight broke out between the pair, Scotland Yard said.

The suspect fled the scene and is now the subject of a manhunt, the Evening Standard has reported.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Jones from Homicide and Major Crime Command has appealed for anyone who knows where Mr Kosiec is to call 999, warning members of the public that “he is violent”.

He said: “I would like to speak to Kosiec about the murder of Karolina. He was last seen at the house where she and two others who were trying to protect her were stabbed.

“It may be that friends of Kosiec who do not realise what has happened are giving him a place to stay, or other help. If that is the case, I’d urge them to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“If you see Kosiec, or have information about where he may be, please contact us. He is known to work in south London and to have links to Tottenham

“Given what took place at Dora Street that night, I have every reason to believe that he is violent, and so would ask anyone who sees him to call police immediately.”

Mr Kosiec is described at 5 foot 10 inches, slim, and with brown hair usually worn in a top knot. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734, or police via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

Miss Chiwluk’s death is the eighth knife killing in London in just two weeks.